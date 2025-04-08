Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $239,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.