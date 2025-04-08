Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 153,817 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,817 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

