Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 15,712 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 188,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,777,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,080,000 after purchasing an additional 327,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

FUND opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 65,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $481,785.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at $57,424,289.30. The trade was a 0.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

