Legal & General Group Plc Has $482.28 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,786 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.54% of AvalonBay Communities worth $482,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,500,000 after buying an additional 828,009 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,927,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,861,000 after buying an additional 170,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

