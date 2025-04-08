Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,090,222 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090,222 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Emerson Electric worth $409,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

