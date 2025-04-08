Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,548,892 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,548,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of EOG Resources worth $381,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.