Legal & General Group Plc Sells 213,230 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,230 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of Roper Technologies worth $371,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

