Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,264,246 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,264,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Kinder Morgan worth $417,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

