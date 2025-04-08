Legal & General Group Plc Sells 580,822 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of Waste Management worth $596,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 220,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,246.40. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $239.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.