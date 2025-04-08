Legal & General Group Plc Sells 600,808 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Illinois Tool Works worth $519,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.18.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.46 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

