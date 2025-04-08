Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $434,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

