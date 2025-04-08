LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42. 32,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 156,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

A number of analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

