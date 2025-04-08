Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 23.5 %

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,291,000 after buying an additional 11,179,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758,371 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,021 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 750,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

