LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $11.43 Average PT from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

LifeMD Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

