Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 853,856 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.