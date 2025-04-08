Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.23 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($3.84). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 827,552 shares changing hands.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £207.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,645.62). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.13), for a total transaction of £15,301.91 ($19,477.99). 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

