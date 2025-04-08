Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 27,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

