Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, or production of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. These stocks tend to be closely linked to global demand for advanced battery technologies and the broader shift towards clean energy, making them subject to market volatility and supply chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,854. The company has a market capitalization of $445.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $98.46 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,008. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 2,635,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

NYSE:SQM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 1,421,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,149. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 2,498,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $728.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

