Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 2.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Littelfuse worth $35,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 4.9 %

LFUS stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

