LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.88 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 21.60 ($0.27). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 7,004 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.89. The firm has a market cap of £16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

