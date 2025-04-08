Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

