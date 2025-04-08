Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $432.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $476.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $10.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.56. 2,150,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.92 and its 200-day moving average is $504.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

