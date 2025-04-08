Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 4,277,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,420. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

