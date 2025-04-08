Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.70 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.