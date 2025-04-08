LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $379.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $295,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $153,946,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average of $316.90. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

