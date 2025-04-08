Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.69.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
