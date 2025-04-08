Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Shares of LCID opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.