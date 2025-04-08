Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 68,327,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,889,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

