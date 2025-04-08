Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 3.7 %

Luxfer stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 162,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on LXFR

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.