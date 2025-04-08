Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 42634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

