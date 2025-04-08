Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 42634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Makita
Makita Stock Performance
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.