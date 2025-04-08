Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.