Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 16,012 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.