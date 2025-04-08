Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,031 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.83 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

