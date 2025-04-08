Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

ROP opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $575.47 and a 200-day moving average of $554.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

