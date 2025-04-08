Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

NYSE:TTE opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

