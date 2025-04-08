Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 7,785 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 967,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.0 %

BTI stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.