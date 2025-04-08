Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,559 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

