Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,432,555 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.84% of Funko worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 1,541.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Trading Down 5.3 %

Funko stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. This trade represents a 41.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock worth $227,640. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

