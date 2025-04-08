Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 25,167 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,167 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Cytokinetics worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,059.18. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,170 shares of company stock worth $2,582,889 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

