MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

