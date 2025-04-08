McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

