MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $40.11. 19,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

