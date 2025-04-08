Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.59. 3,040,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,763,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

