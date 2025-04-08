Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.59. 3,040,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,763,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
