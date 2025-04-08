Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Monadelphous Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33.

Monadelphous Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.24%.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

