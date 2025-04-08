MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 3.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.