Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 25.9% increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.26. The company has a market capitalization of £523.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 347 ($4.42).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 13,500 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £24,570 ($31,275.46). 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.