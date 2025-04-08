Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Renaissance Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $40,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.01. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

