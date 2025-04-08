MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $26.00. MP Materials shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 966,341 shares traded.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $500,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,842,256 shares in the company, valued at $373,740,912. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

