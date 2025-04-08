Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, hitting $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 489,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,384. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.