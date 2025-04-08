MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.84 and last traded at $87.65. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

The stock has a market cap of $542.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83.

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

