Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 2.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

